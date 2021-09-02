Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $44,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,201,015. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $382.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

