Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,926 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Papa John’s International worth $46,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $129.71 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

