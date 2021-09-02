Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

