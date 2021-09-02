SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.17. SelectQuote shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 16,539 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 442,000 shares of company stock worth $3,904,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.