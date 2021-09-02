Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of SMTC traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.