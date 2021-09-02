Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 6%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 128,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,606,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,185.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,783 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

