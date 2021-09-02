Sether Market Cap Hits $573,073.42 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Sether has a market cap of $573,073.42 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sether has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

