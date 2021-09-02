SF Capital (SFCP) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $80,270.63 and $10.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SF Capital has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00156878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.12 or 0.07559624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.97 or 0.99922154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.00836609 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

