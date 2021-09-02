Shield Protocol Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,675.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.81 or 0.00013979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00131545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00156344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.93 or 0.07577830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,916.52 or 1.00403118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00817233 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.