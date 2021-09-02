ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Cap of $588,523.91

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 124.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 99.6% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $588,523.91 and approximately $5,645.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00126793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00805941 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047649 BTC.

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

