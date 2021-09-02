Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.63. 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 282,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Specifically, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

