Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $167,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,542.60. 934,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,804. The company has a market cap of $192.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,511.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,316.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

