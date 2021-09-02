Short Interest in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Increases By 20.4%

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJAX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ajax I by 222.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJAX stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Ajax I has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

