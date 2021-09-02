Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Increases By 12.5%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 358,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $489.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

