Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Grows By 12.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arko by 759.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arko by 2,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arko by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Arko by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

