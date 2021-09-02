Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Increases By 26.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AEXAY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Get Atos alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AEXAY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on shares of Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.