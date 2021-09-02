Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Drops By 16.7%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

bebe stores stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

