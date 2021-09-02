Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Decreases By 19.3%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

