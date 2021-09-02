Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Decreases By 13.5%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. 196,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,238. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.