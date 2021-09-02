Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Decreases By 12.2%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

HZNOF remained flat at $$6.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNOF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.