Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Grows By 24.6%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

FFBC opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.20. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

