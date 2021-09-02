Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rises By 20.2%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.15. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $83.76.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

