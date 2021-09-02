Short Interest in General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Declines By 21.4%

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GEVI opened at $0.06 on Thursday. General Environmental Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

