Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Drops By 14.5%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 521,734 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HEPA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 606,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.