Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Declines By 19.7%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,449. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,724 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

