Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declines By 14.8%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

