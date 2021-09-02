Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Drops By 14.2%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 127.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,701,000.

NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

