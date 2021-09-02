Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Expands By 25.0%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $13.74.
About JD Sports Fashion
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.