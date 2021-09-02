Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Expands By 25.0%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.