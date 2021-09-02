Short Interest in Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Declines By 12.0%

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LGDDF remained flat at $$24.90 during trading on Thursday. Lagardère SCA has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

LGDDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Lagardère SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

