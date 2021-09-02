Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Increases By 22.7%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

LBRDK stock opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $193.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

