Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Declines By 18.8%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 691,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,122.4 days.

OMVJF stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. Research analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

