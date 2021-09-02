Short Interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rises By 21.0%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $914.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 110.3% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 95,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Photronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Photronics by 76,952.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

