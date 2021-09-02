Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Decreases By 22.7%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

PHI stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Get PLDT alerts:

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.