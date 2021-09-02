Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Drops By 14.4%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 127,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 million, a PE ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,552 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $189,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

