Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Decreases By 20.7%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.03. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

