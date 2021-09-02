Short Interest in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Declines By 14.2%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

