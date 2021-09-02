Short Interest in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declines By 16.9%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 439,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UI traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $329.68. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,639. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.01 and its 200 day moving average is $308.26.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

