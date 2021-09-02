Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Rises By 17.0%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,269,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 7,068,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41,348.0 days.

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

