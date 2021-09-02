Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Rises By 17.0%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,269,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 7,068,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41,348.0 days.
Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.32.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.