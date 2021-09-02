Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Matthews International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.