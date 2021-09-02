Sidoti Upgrades Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to “Buy”

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Federal Signal by 106,781.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 42.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

