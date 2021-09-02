Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $543,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SILK stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
