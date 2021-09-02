Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $543,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SILK stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

