Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.84. The company had a trading volume of 377,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,531. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,707,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

