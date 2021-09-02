SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,097,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.27. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

