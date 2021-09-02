SKALE Network Trading 20.2% Higher This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $466.75 million and $39.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

