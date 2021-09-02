Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in August

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKSBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:SKSBF opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Skanska AB has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

