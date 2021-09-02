Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Smart Sand posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SND opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 30.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

