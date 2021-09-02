Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Shares of SMAR opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

