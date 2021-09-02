SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.01

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 25732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

