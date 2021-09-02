Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNPO. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $21.09 on Monday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

