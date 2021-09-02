So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 7.4% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.64. 9,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 827,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $615.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

